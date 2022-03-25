Rs 100-crore advt contract ‘fraud’: RTI activists complain to CM, seek Vigilance probe into SIT's report

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, March 24

RTI activists have sent a complaint to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, requesting him to order a Vigilance probe into the report of the special investigation team (SIT) regarding the alleged Rs 100-crore advertisement contract fraud here.

The SIT was constituted by the previous government to review a complaint in respect of a contempt petition.

RTI activists Kuldeep Singh Khaira from Ludhiana and Dr Sandeep Kumar Gupta from Hisar alleged that undue financial benefits were provided to a private firm and financial loss was caused to the exchequer. They alleged that the report showed how corrupt means were employed to benefit the firm but no action was taken.

In the fresh complaint sent to the CM, Kuldeep Singh Khaira alleged that no action was taken on findings given by the SIT in its report.

“Persons who were behind a private firm that caused losses to the exchequer during the tenure of the SAD-BJP government in the past were also running another new firm which was allotted tenders during the regime of the Congress government,” he alleged.

He alleged that “When the tenders were allotted to a new firm a few years ago, the MC was supposed to generate around Rs 25 crore annual income from advertisements. But bureaucrats and politicians managed to reduce the MC’s annual income from advertisements to Rs 4 crore. The matter needs to be probed as to how the interests of the MC were ignored to benefit the firm. We have obtained SIT report copy and demand from the government to take action on the findings of the SIT.”

Dr Sandeep Gupta alleged, “Large scale of corruption was done while awarding advertisements tenders in Ludhiana. A huge loss to revenue was made. No action was taken on the findings made by SIT. We demand from the CM to mark a high-level inquiry in this regard.”