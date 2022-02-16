RUB 'inaugurated' by minister on Jan 1 still closed to public

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, February 15

Where inaugurating railway underbridge-II (RUB) on Pakhowal Road for trial run on January 1 was concerned, Cabinet Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu did jump the gun. The work on the RUB still lies incomplete after one and half month of so called ‘inauguration’ and as things stand now, it could take a couple of months more for the RUB to be opened to traffic.

Even when the RUB was opened for a trial run, Council of Engineers (CoE) president Kapil Arora had raised objections saying work on the project was not complete and the ‘dummy inauguration’ in undue haste was aimed at drawing political mileage in the Assembly elections before the Model Code of Conduct taking effect.

According to officials of the Northern Railway associated with the execution of the project on the Railways’ portion said now the work to be carried out by the construction wing of the Railways stood completed and rest of the work is to be carried out by the Municipal Corporation.

Arora said the RUB, having jumped several deadlines, is even now incomplete in various respects. “Final coat of pre-mix is yet to be laid, sheds have to be erected, traffic markings are to be painted, height gauge is to be put up and most importantly drainage system has to be put in place for disposal of rainwater,” said the CoE president, adding that in such a scenario opening the RUB for a trial run was nothing less than a crude joke with the city residents.