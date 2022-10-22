Ruckus outside MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu’s office in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, October 21
A ruckus occurred outside the office of MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu during the distribution of appointment letters for regular jobs to contractual employees. Heated arguments were exchanged between Sewermen Safai Karamchari Sangarsh Committee leader Vijay Danav and MC’s Zonal Commissioner Jasdev Singh Sekhon, who is leader of another union — the Municipal Employees Sangarsh Committee.
Zonal Commissioner Jasdev Singh Sekhon was present there when Danav along with his supporters reached there. Danav accused Sekhon of deliberately removing the names of some eligible employees from the lists of contractual employees whose jobs were to be regularised. But, Sekhon denied the allegations that were levelled against him.
When Danav allegedly passed a derogatory remarks against Sekhon, heated arguments took place between them. The MLA’s staff and supporters then controlled the situation.
Danav alleged that Sekhon got some names of contractual employees removed from the lists. On the other hand, Sekhon said the allegations were completely false. “When Danav passed a derogatory remark, I had asked him to mind his language”, Sekhon said.
He further said Danav was not even an employee of the Municipal Corporation. Danav and his supporters had visited MLA’s office to disturb the function in a pre-planned manner, he alleged.
The state government recently regularised 3,542 contractual safai sewaks and sewermen of the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana. The lists of these employees were verified by the MC .
