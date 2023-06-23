Rumour leads to free-for-all at Railway station

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, June 22

A veritable free-for-all prevailed at the railway station here today afternoon after a misinformed passenger raised the false alarm that the platform for the arrival of an Amritsar-Saharsa train had been changed at the last minute due to operational reasons.

Shocked passengers who had been waiting to board the train hurried towards platform No. 2-3, lugging their luggage along.

Many others, with an utter disregard for the safety of life and property, rushed to cross the rail tracks and were helped by onlookers to reach the other side of the tracks.

Senior Railways officials denied that there was any change in the platform. They added that apparently, some mischievous elements had pulled a fast one on the waiting passengers on platform No. 1.

"There was sudden uproar and some cries, and all of a sudden, a few passengers started running toward the FOB (foot overbridge) connecting the railway platforms. After a while, some passengers, including women, jumped down to the railway tracks in a haste to reach the other platform to avoid missing the train," an onlooker said.

A Railways official said as soon as information about the ruckus reached the authorities, an announcement was made to clear the air and the passengers were told to avoid rushing to platform No 2-3.

Confusion prevails over shifted halts at Dhandari

Passengers who were waiting for other trains, however, pointed out that there has been utter confusion at the platforms for the last one week after the authorities shifted the scheduled stoppage points of a few trains going towards UP, Bihar and West Bengal, from Ludhiana to Dhandari due to the ongoing work for the remodelling of the railway station.