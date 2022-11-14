'Run for a greener city' at PAU

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 13

Ludhiana Runners, a group of passionate runners, organised ‘Ludhiana 10K Run – Run for a Greener City’ on the Punjab Agricultural University campus on Sunday.

It was conducted under three categories — 10-km timed run, which was targeted at passionate athletes of the city. A 5-km timed run aimed at fitness enthusiasts who regularly exercise and walk and a 3-km run considering those who are willing to inculcate the habit of walking and running.

While sharing his views on the run, Piyush Chopra, president, Ludhiana Runners, said: “As the nation has taken a giant leap towards economic and industrial development, there is a rising concern about pollution and environment. We have decided to bring health enthusiasts and environment conservationists on a common platform today for spreading awareness among people about accepting responsibilities to reduce pollution for conserving the environment.”

Couple dedicates run to Sidhu Moosewala

A city-based restaurateur, Harjinder Singh Kukreja, and his wife Harkirat Kaur Kukreja ran for a cause they feel strongly for ‘Justice for Sidhu Moosewala.

“I often think about Sidhu’s parents and try to understand their pain. We wanted to lend support to the family and seek justice for him. No young life should be lost like this,” says Harkirat Kaur.

Harjinder said: “There was so much more the young Moosewala wanted to offer to Punjab in general and music at large. It is sad that he has passed away but what is even more agonising is that his family has to fight for justice. We dedicate our 10-km run to him and his family.”