Run-up to MC elections: 'Hasty' laying of foundation stone by MLA raises eyebrows

Ludhiana, February 12

Purportedly with their eyes on the next municipal elections in the city and a desperate bid to rope in more councillors from their assembly segments — which could later play a crucial role in the election of the next Mayor — ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators seem to be involved in a ‘credit war’ over the ongoing development works in the city.

This has led to much resentment by the Mayor and Congress councillors, who have a majority in the present MC General House.

In an apparent haste to get credit, Ludhiana East MLA Daljit Singh Grewal laid the foundation stone of the reconstruction of the PUDA Road on February 9, even before the work order had been issued to the contractor whose bid was accepted.

Eyebrows were also raised on the presence of Parveen Singla, a Superintendent Engineer in the B&R branch of the MC, who was recently transferred back to the city, but has not been assigned charge of any specific zone.

An MC official said the concerned legislator might be in a tearing haste to lay the foundation stone of the work that once MC elections were announced (which could be any time now), the code of conduct would come into force and no new work could be taken up after that.

The official attributed the presence of an SE rank official in the function to a bid by him to curry favour with the ruling party legislator and seeking his help in getting charge of the area of his liking.