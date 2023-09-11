Rupinder Singh new golf body president

Ludhiana, September 10
Rupinder Singh, DCP, Ludhiana Headquarters, was unanimously elected as the president of the Punjab Golf Association (PSA) during the meeting of the executive committee here on Saturday.
He had earlier served as the senior vice-president of the PGA for two decades. He was empowered to elect other office- bearers of the PGA.
Participants offered proposals for the advancement of the game and reached a consensus on starting a programme for junior golfers.
SK Sharma, IPS (retd), member of the governing council of the Indian Golf Association, attended the meeting on behalf of the apex body.
