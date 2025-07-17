DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Ludhiana / Rural police struggle to solve extortion call cases

Rural police struggle to solve extortion call cases

Jagraon man receives extortion threat from international number
article_Author
Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 04:30 AM Jul 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only.
Advertisement

An immigration firm owner from Jagraon city received a death threat from an international mobile number. The caller demanded money from him and warned him of dire consequences, if he did not pay the same.

Advertisement

The complainant informed the police about the call, after which the Jagraon police initiated the investigation.

The victim (name withheld due to security reasons) in a complaint to the police said the threat was given from a foreign number but the extortion amount was yet to be confirmed. After receiving the complaint, the police had started the investigation by taking the mobile number and other information of the unidentified suspect.

Advertisement

Earlier also, some businessmen in the city have received similar threats, some of whom have been provided security by the police. Now, the police are also probing whether any gang is behind the threat or whether some known person is trying to scare him to extort money.

A senior police official said taking the matter seriously, the police had launched a probe to identify the person and an unidentified person was booked in the case. Sometimes, some apps were used to make such calls through which the caller’s number was displayed as of some foreign country. The official also suspected that some fraudsters might be making extortion calls to instil fear and extort money.

Advertisement

On July 5, hardware store owner Jatinder Singh of Rumi village, Chajjawal, got a second lease of life. When he was going home from the shop, two bike-borne persons fired at him but a bullet whizzed past and he had a narrow escape. After the attack, he got an extortion call from an international number two days later. On July 6, the Ludhiana rural police had registered a case against US-based Rupinder Singh of Tarewala in Moga and two others. On July 7, Jatinder received a WhatsApp call from a foreign number (with a US country code) and the caller said next time he would be killed if Rs 50 lakh extortion money is not paid. In the case, the two-bike borne assailants are yet to be identified by the rural police.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts