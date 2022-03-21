Rural police to hold cycle rally to Hussainiwala on March 22, 23

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 20

The Ludhiana rural police under the community policing initiative are organising a cycle rally on March 22 and 23 to mark the Shaheedi Diwas.

Dr Ketan Patil Baliram, SSP, Ludhiana (rural), said the cycle rally will start from the Police Lines, Jagraon, on March 22 at 7 am. It would pass through Moga and Talwandi Bhai and culminate on March 23 at the Hussainiwala international Indo-Pak border in Ferozepur district to pay homage at the memorial of the martyrs.

“Any person above 18 years of age can participate in the rally. He should bring his own bicycle. There is no entry fee for participants. Adequate security arrangements will be made by the police. The Punjabi youth are invited to join the rally,” said the SSP.

The SSP said the rally will be flagged off by Padma Shri Balbir Singh Seechewal, Zorawar Singh Sandhu, nephew of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, and SPS Parmar, IGP, Ludhiana Range.

Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda would also attend the rally.

“We are hopeful that you will extend your generous support to our initiative. Any person interested in participating in the rally can contact DSP Harshpreet Singh at 96460-10117, DSP Daljit Singh at 79734-98284 or the Control Room at 85560-19100. For the benefit of participants, refreshments, stay, first-aid, cycle repair, ambulance, etc, have already been arranged by the Ludhiana rural police,” he said.

The SP, Ludhiana (rural), Rupinder Kaur Sra, urged the residents, educational institutions and social organisations to have maximum participation in the cycle rally and said all participants would be awarded with certificates. The SP said people can participate in the cycle rally for as much distance as they want to cover.