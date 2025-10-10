Rural sports fests: Fusion of tradition, entertainment, community

The state's rural sports festivals promote traditional games and disciplines that have been passed down through generations. These also feature residents performing folk dances and musical, in addition to donning traditional attires. These festivals he lp preserve the state's cultural heritage and values and play a significant role in shaping the lives of young people and promoting a healthy and active lifestyle.

Events, like kabaddi, kushti, tug-of-war, performances by bazigars, rare-seen feats such as hundreds of kites flying with a single string, para-gliding, tent pegging, pulling a tractor with a beard or bare teeth and hair, loading and unloading tractor-trailers, archery, riding on two horses simultaneously, in addition to regular sports disciplines such as athletics, football, hockey, cycling, acrobatics, wrestling and many other events draw large crowds in villages and small towns.

These events bring communities together, promoting sports, culture and entertainment. The enthusiasm and energy of people adds to the excitement of these competitions. These festivals also provide a platform for local talent to shine and inspire others. Overall, these events are a celebration of community spirit, tradition and athleticism.

Ludhiana district is a hub for rural sports festivals, with several events taking place throughout the year, particularly in February and March. The timing of these events makes sense, considering the weather during January to March is usually pleasant, making it ideal for outdoor events. This allows a comfortable experience for participants, spectators and organisers alike.

Non-Resident Indian (NRI) Punjabis play a major role in supporting these events in their ancestral villages, contributing through financial support to cover expenses like infrastructure, equipment and prize money. Punjabis, settled abroad, also support rural sports events through social media, word of mouth and other channels, increasing visibility and attracting participants and spectators. These contributions have a positive impact on the local community, promoting sports, culture and social welfare.

The anticipation and excitement of annual rural sports events is palpable, it brings people together and provides them a much-needed break from their daily routine. The events feature a range of sports activities and community food, which add to the festive atmosphere.

Rural sports events in Ludhiana district at Kila Raipur, Jarkhar village, Sarabha village, Rajputana Gungrali village, and some others are a great way to promote sports and culture in the region.

Teams and individuals start training months in advance, honing their skills and perfecting their techniques. The excitement builds up as the event dates approach, with everyone looking forward to the thrill of competition, the joy of participation and the chance to showcase their talents.

By offering cash awards and material incentives, sports promoters and business houses encourage athletes to perform their best and provide recognition for their hard work and achievements.

“Sports play a major role as a constructive outlet for energy and enthusiasm, reducing the likelihood of involvement in negative behaviours, such as substance abuse,” said Jagroop Singh Jarkhar, the chief organiser of the annual sports festival at Jarkhar village.

Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan, an initiative by the state government, also seems to be a great way to promote sports and cultural events in the state, complementing the rural sports festivals as an overwhelming number of participants (boys and girls, men and women) between U-14 and above 60 years, besides para-athletes, turned up to compete in these games during the last three seasons.

By encouraging active participation, rural sports festivals leave a lasting impact on individuals and communities.