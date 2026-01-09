DT
PT
Ludhiana / Rural sports organisations seek more involvement in national events

Rural sports organisations seek more involvement in national events

Our Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 02:26 AM Jan 09, 2026 IST
Representational picture.
Sports promoters and organisers of rural sports fairs and tournaments have urged the state government and organisers of the National School Games to facilitate students coming from other states to learn more about the traditional rural sports of Punjab. The 69th National School Games began in Ludhiana on January 6.

Leaders of these organisations said they had offered to share responsibilities in the organisation of the national-level event at their arenas.

They voiced regret that the organisers missed the chance of letting rural Punjabis and sportspersons to prove their worth in making young players from across the nation appreciate the cultural heritage and rich hospitality of rural Punjab.

The enthusiasts argued that the organisation of national-level events at more spacious sports stadia and arenas situated in rural localities could have saved the participants and sports lovers intending to watch the games from traffic snarls and other issues related to lodging in the city.

Advocate Arvind Singh Maavi and Shiv Narad Buta, office-bearers of the Ahmedgarh Sports and Social Welfare Association, said associating local sports organisations and sports promoters in the organisation of the ongoing National School Games in Ludhiana could have benefitted all stakeholders, including authorities in the Education Department, Sports Department, authorities at the National School Games Federation and participants.

“Though we don’t have doubt in the organisational skill and efficacy of the authorities, volunteers can further decrease the burden on government personnel deployed,” Buta said.

Jagrup Singh Jarkhar, chief organiser, Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust, Jarkhar, argued that the organisation of the National School Games, at any of the spacious rural sports stadia located in the outskirts of Ludhiana could have helped the administration further polish the image of Punjab among budding sportspersons hailing from distant states of India.

“As we have been in a better position to host sporting events and provide rich hospitality to special guests of the state, we could have shared the responsibility of holding matches and providing comfortable boarding and lodging to all concerned,” Jarkhar said.

Jarkhar also rued that the organisers should have allowed local sporting bodies to help with the conduct of the games.

