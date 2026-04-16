Rural students match urban peers with high scores in class X results

With the CBSE class X results declared yesterday, rural schools of the region have every reason to celebrate as their students, mainly belonging to typical village backgrounds, matched their urban counterparts with high scores.

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Despite multiple odds in their academic journey, from financial constraints to lack of parental awareness, these students have braved every challenge to prove their merit. Majority of the students who hail from humble rural backgrounds, have none to attend to at home with father engaged in farming and mother in household chores. Again, some are children of daily wagers, struggling to make both ends meet, leaving little scope for attention to studies at home.

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Several local schools here have successfully recorded 100 percent results this year. Green Grove Public School Mohanpur, Guru Nanak Model Senior Secondary School, Doraha, Tagore International Senior Secondary School, Sahnewal, Kalgidhar Academy, Sahnewal, Doraha Public School, Kundan Vidya Mandir School Kanech and Nanakana Sahib School Budhewal, not only achieved a complete pass but also produced toppers with outstanding scores.

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Ishaandeep Kaur Sahota of Green Grove Public School Mohanpur topped the school with 99.4%. Her father Paramveer Singh is a farmer of Bhammadi and mother Randeep Kaur a housewife. Prabhjot Kaur, who secured 98.8 % wishes to become a doctor. Jasdeep Kaur and Prabhleen Kaur, with similar score of 98% wish to become engineers. Surkhaab Bhanot obtained 97.8% while Sahibnoor Kaur got 95.8 %. Prabhleen Kaur Rajanwal and Gursimrat Kaur got 95.4% and 94% respectively. Mehakdeep Kaur, Armeet Singh, Antarpreet Kaur, Jasmeen Kaur, Sonpreet Kaur, Avni, Sukhmanjot Kaur, Sehajpreet Kaur, Sukhmandeep Singh and Samreet Kaur-all secured about 90% marks.

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Similarly, Guru Nanak Model Senior Secondary School, Doraha too shone bright in the class X results. Out of 155 Students, Tanjot Kaur brought fame to school by scoring 98.2% marks while Sushant Singh Rana and Japneet Kaur equally attained 96.8% marks. Abhinew got 95.8% followed by Sanjana Kushwaha with 93.6% marks, Lavanya Sharma with 93.4% marks and Shinepreet Kaur with 93.2% marks. Mayank Shri Bhakta obtained 92.6% marks. Komalpreet Kaur, Neha, Gurnoor Kaur, Anmoldeep Singh each attained more than 90% marks. Sushant Singh Rana achieved a perfect score of 100/100 in Information Technology.

The students of Tagore International School Sahnewal too stood tall in the class X results. Kashish Malik topped the school with 98.6% followed by Agrima Singh with 98.2% and Ayush Pal with 97%. Good number of students of Doraha Public School secured above 90% marks. Jasreet Kaur emerged as the school topper with an impressive 97.8% followed by Arshvir Kalsh with 96.4% and Gurmanpreet Kaur with 96.4 %. Jaskaran Singh Sethi also secured an excellent 95% while several other students achieved above 90%, contributing to the school’s strong academic record.

The students of Nankana Sahib Public Sen Sec School Budhewal recorded an impressive pass percentage, with a significant number of students securing distinction and first division. Several students achieved above 90% marks, reflecting their consistent hard work, regular practice, and focused preparation throughout the academic session. Kajal secured 96% while Diksha and Eknoor Kaur Grewal secured 95.2 % each. Armandeep Singh Grewal secured a total of 93.6% marks.

Kalgidhar Academy Senior Secondary School, Dugri too achieved a remarkable 100% result. Navya Sod, who secured the top position with 96% marks aspires to become a biotechnologist. Another topper Komal Preet Kaur with 93% is the daughter of a farmer. She yearns to become a cardiologist. Gurnoor Kaur with 93% marks is also a state-level player of karate. Similarly, Lovisha and Chahad Preet Kaur secured 93% while Eknoor Kaur got 91% marks. Students of Atam Vidya Mandir School, Sahnewal too secured 100% result with Radhika secured 92%, Manas 90.4% and Ranjana 89.2%.

“This achievement is especially inspiring because many students come from rural backgrounds, where educational resources are often limited and,in several cases, parents are not formally educated,” shared Suzi George, the Principal of Green Grove Public School Mohanpur.

Managements and Principals of these schools credited the success to consistent hard work by students and teachers, along with growing parental support. "The gap between rural and urban is now being abridged. Our children have shown that given a chance, they can shine as bright. Despite balancing household responsibilities and financial constraints, students have outshone,” shared Roopinder Brar, the executive administrator of Guru Nanak Model Senior Secondary School, Doraha.