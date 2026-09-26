Rural women learn about mushroom cultivation

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) organised an awareness camp for women on mushroom cultivation at Fatehgarh Siwian village. It was part of the Rural Agricultural Work Experience (RAWE) programme.

The initiative was aimed at acquainting rural women with scientific mushroom production techniques and highlighting its potential as a viable source of supplementary income.

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During the camp, students interacted with the participants and provided detailed information on the cultivation of oyster (dhingri) and button mushrooms. The students explained the basic requirements for production, including suitable temperature and humidity conditions, proper sanitation and hygiene, substrate and bag preparation, maintenance of the growing environment and appropriate harvesting practices.

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Special emphasis was laid on maintaining cleanliness and following scientific methods to ensure healthy and good-quality output.

The students highlighted the advantages of mushroom cultivation as a space-effcient and income-generating agricultural enterprise. Since mushroom production requires comparatively less land and can be undertaken on a small scale, the participants were encouraged to consider it as an additional livelihood source that can be integrated with existing household or farming operations.

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The women participated enthusiastically in the programme and showed keen interest in learning about the practical aspects of mushroom farming. They interacted with the students and raised several questions regarding cultivation methods, environmental requirements, production practices and harvesting. The participation reflected the growing interest among rural women in adopting diversified and innovative business opportunities.

The programme provided the participants with useful knowledge about mushroom cultivation while encouraging them to explore new opportunities for income diversification, entrepreneurship and improved livelihood.