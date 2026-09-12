Ryan delegates shine at INMUN

Ludhiana: Eleven students of Ryan International School, Jamalpur, participated in the three-day Indian Model United Nations (INMUN) Conference organised by Ryan Group of Institutions at New Delhi. Managing Director Dr Grace Pinto and CEO Ryan Pinto presided over the event. Representing Jordan and Armenia across committees DISEC, ICJ, AISS, CD and INC-5, Ryan Ludhiana students prepared country profiles and researched agendas and foreign policies to present their stance effectively. The conference provided a dynamic platform for debate, diplomacy, public speaking, teamwork and leadership. Students participated with enthusiasm and confidence, enriching their global perspective and critical thinking. Bringing laurels to the school, Diya Jasra of the ICJ won high recommendation second prize, while Abhinav Pathania of WEF received a special mention. The experience was truly transformative, instilling the values of global citizenship and responsible leadership. It broadened students’ horizons and empowered them to emerge as confident youth ambassadors.

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World First Aid Day Observed

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Ludhiana: HVM Global School, Sector 32, observed World First Aid Day with an engaging and informative awareness activity conducted by kindergarten teachers. Through a lively enactment, teachers introduced young learners to the importance of first aid and demonstrated simple ways to respond to minor injuries and common emergencies. The enactment presented familiar situations such as small cuts, bruises and minor injuries, helping children understand how timely and appropriate first aid could prevent a situation from becoming more serious. Teachers also highlighted basic preventive measures that children should follow to stay safe and explained the essential items that should be kept in a first-aid box. The activity was designed in a simple and child-friendly manner, enabling little learners to understand that first aid was not about panic but about staying calm, being careful and seeking help from an adult whenever required. The interactive presentation made the session both educational and enjoyable for the young learners. Principal Pragati Kapoor appreciated efforts of teachers and said that children should be equipped with basic safety awareness from an early age. She said such activities help students develop responsible habits and learn how to respond sensibly in situations where immediate help is needed. President DP Sharma and Director Meena Sharma appreciated the initiative. They said safety education was an important part of a child’s holistic development. They emphasised that practical, age-appropriate activities like these help children become more aware, confident and responsible in their everyday lives.

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Kanav wins silver at Sub-Junior National Kurash Championship

Ludhiana: Bharatiya Vidya Mandir, Udham Singh Nagar, proudly celebrated sporting achievement as Kanav Singh Rauthan brought laurels to the school by securing silver medal at the 10th Sub-Junior National Kurash Championship, held at Guru Nanak Stadium, Ludhiana, from September 4 to 7. The championship was organised by the Kurash Association of Punjab in association with the Indian Kurash Association, witnessing an impressive participation of approximately 650 young athletes from 23 states across the country. Competing against some of the finest Kurash practitioners at the national level, Kanav displayed exceptional skill, determination, discipline and fighting spirit to clinch the coveted silver medal. Kanav’s journey to the national championship is a testament to his consistent hard work and dedication. He first secured a gold medal at the district level, followed by another gold medal at the state level, earning his well-deserved selection to represent at the national championship. Principal Pawan Sood congratulated Kanav on his outstanding accomplishment and expressed immense pride in his achievement. He appreciated Kanav’s perseverance and competitive spirit, stating that such performances inspire fellow students to pursue their sporting aspirations with dedication and confidence. He also extended his appreciation to Mentor Deepika for her valuable guidance, training and encouragement in nurturing Kanav’s sporting talent.

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Sri Guru Granth Sahib Prakash Utsav

Ludhiana: Green Land Convent School, New Subhash Nagar, Ludhiana, observed the 422nd Prakash Utsav of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji with reverence and devotion. The occasion was marked by a special tribute to the eternal spiritual guidance and universal message of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji. The Principal, staff and students of the school paid obeisance with utmost humility and respect, seeking blessings for peace, wisdom and the well-being of all. The sacred occasion provided an opportunity for the school community to reflect upon the timeless teachings of the gurus and their relevance in daily life. Dr Rajesh Rudhra, Chairman, Chain of Greenland Schools, conveyed his heartfelt greetings on the occasion and emphasised on the importance of imbibing values of humility, compassion, equality and selfless service. He encouraged students to follow the path of truth, discipline and kindness and to respect the rich spiritual and cultural heritage of our nation. The Principal extended her warm wishes to the entire school community and highlighted the significance of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji as a source of spiritual wisdom, moral guidance and universal brotherhood. She encouraged students to practise teachings of the gurus through their actions and to contribute positively to society. The Prakash Utsav was observed in an atmosphere of devotion, peace and reverence.

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GHG students excel in exams

Ludhiana: Students of GHG Institute of Law, Sidhwan Khurd, Ludhiana, once again brought laurels to the institution by securing first and eighth positions in the Panjab University LLB second semester examination held in May 2026. This outstanding achievement reflects the students’ dedication, perseverance and academic excellence, as well as the committed efforts of the faculty. Adding to this moment of pride, students also excelled in the Panjab University LLB first semester examination held in December 2025, with Ramanik Verma securing the fifth position and Kashish securing the 10th position. Although the merit list was not uploaded on the university portal at that time, it was now officially updated. Principal, Prof (Dr) Shweta Dhand said students’ achievement enhanced the prestige of the institution and brought immense pride to their parents and teachers. She said consistent success of the college in university examinations reflected dedication of the faculty members and the hard work of students. On the occasion, President Birindar Singh Sidhu, Secretary Pritam Singh Johal, Manager Pradeep Singh, along with all members of the Shri Guru Hargobind Ujagar Hari Trust, congratulated students and faculty members for this achievement and wished them continued success in the future. They extend heartiest congratulations to meritorious students, their parents and faculty members for this remarkable success.