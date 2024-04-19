Tribune News Service

Ryan International, Dugri, celebrated the World Heritage Day to promote the nation’s cultural heritage and raise awareness about its diversity and unity. Various activities were conducted across classes to ensure students learn of their responsibility to conserve and preserve our rich cultural heritage. Students of classes I and II made collage with the pictures of various monuments in the country. Students of classes III to V pasted pictures and labelled each picture with their name and importance, while the senior students had an inter-class debate competition on the topic ‘Architectural Marvels’.

BCM school

BCM School, Dugri, commemorated the World Heritage Day under the theme ‘Discover and Experience Diversity’. The day commenced with a morning assembly wherein students from the Middle Wing eloquently conveyed the significance of the occasion. A captivating presentation designed around the theme offered glimpses into the diverse cultures and traditions of India. Dr Vandna Shahi, principal, commended the educators for instilling the importance of the day, emphasising the continuation of such endeavors to broaden academic perspectives.

Green land sr sec public school

Green Land Senior Secondary Public School organised an inter-class calligraphy competition, aimed at fostering artistic expression among students of grades VI to VIII. The competition showcased the talent and skill of the participants as they wielded brushes and pens to create calligraphic artwork. Students from each class participated enthusiastically and demonstrated their mastery of various calligraphy styles and techniques. The event not only highlighted the students’ artistic abilities but also encouraged healthy competition and camaraderie among classmates.

BCM foundation stage

With the aim to increase awareness among the schoolchildren about the importance of protecting culture and diversity, a function was held at BCM Foundation Stage, Chandigarh road. A video of the Seven Wonders and different monuments was shown and the teachers apprised the students of their significance and laid stress on protecting heritage. Ritu Syal, headmistress, said the day is important for it promotes the protection and preservation of cultural heritage around the world.

BVM, Sec 39

To reaffirm confidence in school-based education and to challenge the tuition centre culture students from classes III to XII of BVM, Sector 39, participated in a declamation contest on the topic ‘No Tuition’. Through their words, they threw light on how private tuition can result in students becoming overly dependent on them, which may impact their ability to develop independent study skills and that there is also the issue of economic disparity, as not all students can afford private tuition. Upasna Modgil, principal, encouraged the students by saying that self-learning encourages students to go beyond what is available to them in their textbooks and what is taught to them by their instructors.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.