School notes

Ryan International School

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: A workshop on “Hand hygiene” was organised at Ryan International School, Jamalpur, for Class VI students on Thursday. Dr Benika Kajla, microbiologist consultant, explained the importance of washing hands during the workshop. Students were also explained how bacteria spreads through different sense organs. The workshop aimed at making children aware about different ways of washing hands and the importance of using soap or hand wash. A practical demo was also given by Dr Kajla’s team for a better understanding of washing hands properly to children. Students enjoyed the session. TNS

Bhartiya Vidya Mandir School

Ludhiana: An investiture ceremony was held at Bhartiya Vidya Mandir School School, Sector 39, here on Thursday. Piyush Kakkar from Class XII (Science) was chosen as head boy and Khyati Verma from Class XII (Humanities) head girl on the occasion. Bindu became in-charge of Aurobindo House, Bhagya and Gurleen captains while Gaurav and Richa were selected as vice-captains. Ranjit became in-charge of Bhagat Singh House with Nikhil and Niharika as captains and Sahil and Deepanshi as vice-captains. Sheetal became in-charge of Lokmanya Tilak House, Aditya and Yachika captains while Saksham and Isha were chosen as vice- captains. Amardeep Kaur became in-charge of Swami Vivekanand House, Bhupinder and Sehej captains while Shivam Jha and Karuna were made vice-captains. Students also pledged to perform duties to the best of their abilities. Upasna Modgil congratulated students and also motivated them to be the role model for their juniors. TNS

BCM Arya Model School

Ludhiana: Financial market management students of Class XII from BCM Arya Model School, Shastri Nagar, attended an interactive session at the SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) office, Chandigarh. Mohita, senior manager, SEBI Regional Office, provided first-hand information regarding operations to students. She delivered a lecture on the statutory power of the SEBI that regulates the business in stock exchanges, the Insider Trading Act, the Money Laundering Act and prohibitions of unfair trade practices of stock market participants. She shared her personal experiences of stock market investments. She suggested students to become informed investors. She also highlighted the market segmented like depositary, clearinghouse and banking operations related to day-to-day transactions. Mohita asked students to participate in Fintech and learn financial fundamentals as well as information technology of robust algorithm-based trading to excel in technicalities. “This visit helped students enhance their knowledge regarding the course they have opted. They also got an opportunity to know how Indian securities market is protecting, promoting and is being regulated by the SEBI,” said Bhupinder Singh, head, financial market management. Dr Paramjit Kaur, Principal, applauded SEBI officials for facilitating the visit of students. TNS

Drishti Public School

Ludhiana: A fancy dress activity held at Drishti Public School. It was pleasure to watch the students dressed up in different characters. This activity helped students to bring out their inner talent and give them a platform to build their self-confidence. The effort and hard work of children and parents were commended by faculty.

