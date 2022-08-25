Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Students of Class III of Ryan International School, Dugri, made bird houses for birds with the help of cardboard, glue, fabric colours and thread. They also hanged these bird houses in the bird corner of the Montessori section. TNS

BCM School

Ludhiana: A career guidance session was organised for students of Class IX and XI on Wednesday at BCM School, Chandigarh Road. The aim of the session was to guide students about trending careers and help them make right choice about their future. Prabal Moudgil from Wonder School, Chandigarh, highlighted unexplored career options and told students about colleges and universities during the session. He conducted many activities, cited examples and narrated stories to bring home the idea of choosing right career for joyful, satisfactory and prosperous life. Students also asked questions during the query session. Principal DP Guleria suggested to students to remain cautious while making career choice. The Principal also thanked the resource person for guiding students. TNS

DAV Public School

Ludhiana: A week-long soulful ‘Ved Prachar Saptah’ commemorated at DAV School, Pakhowal Road, on Wednesday. The event was presided over by Neeraj Choubey, Additional Commissioner of Customs, as the chief guest on the occasion. He threw light on the power of Vedic education system and stressed its crucial role in keeping today’s youth on the right track. Each day began with ‘Yajana’, which was performed by the staff and students. Aspiring Aryana promoted the philosophy of Arya Samaj and Vedas through calligraphic posters, poem recitation and declamation contest. The highlight of the event was performing of ‘Braham Yagya’ by students. Sapling plantation drive and yoga activities held on the occasion received accolades from all corners.