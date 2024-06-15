Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Ryanites embarked on a memorable tour to NASA. As many as nine students of Ryan International School went on an educational trip to the USA. Their visit included an inspiring meeting with scientist Gardner, who provided valuable insights into space exploration. Beyond NASA, the students enjoyed thrilling experiences at Universal Studios, Disneyland and Hershey’s factory. They also explored the Smithsonian Museum, and toured iconic landmarks in New York City and Washington DC. This trip offered a blend of education and entertainment, allowing students to witness American heritage firsthand. The exploration of historic and cultural sites in Washington DC and New York broadened their understanding of American history and culture. This tour left the students with memories, igniting their passion for learning and inspiring their future academic and personal endeavors.

