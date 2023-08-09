Ryan School observes handloom day

Ludhiana: To mark National Handloom Day, students of Ryan School showcased their creativity through exquisite embroidery, jute & wool work and fabric painting. Beautiful jute bags, sarees, hand fans, pickle pots, embroidered handkerchiefs, etc. were showcased during an exhibition organised on the campus.
Arya Samaj Group of Schools
Kiran Saini has been appointed as the Chief Operating Officer for Arya Samaj Group of Schools while Jasneev Seth will be the new Principal of BCM Arya International School. Saini has earlier worked as the school coordinator, career counsellor and PRO with BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School at Shastri Nagar. Seth is known for her leadership and organisation skills.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No-confidence motion debate: Amit Shah appeals for peace in Manipur, says attempts to politicise issue shameful
Home Minister rules out change of guard in Manipur, question...
India beat Pakistan 4-0 in Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament
Harmanpreet Singh scores twice
Haryana violence: BJP delegation visits Nuh to meet admin officials, AAP’s stopped
Police said AAP delegation was stopped and sent back in view...
You killed 'Bharat Mata' in Manipur, Rahul Gandhi targets Centre
The debate had been initiated by Congress leader Gaurav Gogo...
A hug, a wink, and now a kiss: Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha gestures under lens
The action brings misogyny in politics back to focus