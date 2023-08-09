Ryan School observes handloom day

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: To mark National Handloom Day, students of Ryan School showcased their creativity through exquisite embroidery, jute & wool work and fabric painting. Beautiful jute bags, sarees, hand fans, pickle pots, embroidered handkerchiefs, etc. were showcased during an exhibition organised on the campus.

Arya Samaj Group of Schools

Kiran Saini has been appointed as the Chief Operating Officer for Arya Samaj Group of Schools while Jasneev Seth will be the new Principal of BCM Arya International School. Saini has earlier worked as the school coordinator, career counsellor and PRO with BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School at Shastri Nagar. Seth is known for her leadership and organisation skills.