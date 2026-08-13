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Home / Ludhiana / S. Gurcharan Singh Kler of Shingar Cinemas dies at 89

S. Gurcharan Singh Kler of Shingar Cinemas dies at 89

Kaler was a distinguished industrialist, visionary entrepreneur and leading icon of Ludhiana's business community

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Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 12:21 PM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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S Gurcharan Singh Kler (pink turban) being honoured on an occasion. Tribune photo
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S Gurcharan Singh Kler, owner of the Shingar Cinema, one of the oldest in the city, passed away at the age of 89 after prolonged illness on Tuesday night. Kaler was a distinguished industrialist, visionary entrepreneur and leading icon of Ludhiana’s business community.

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As the owner of Shingar Cinemas, New Akal Transport and Bharat Transport, his immense contributions to industry, transport and regional development earned him immense respect across Punjab. Beyond his industrial success, his selfless devotion and leadership as General Secretary of the Radha Soami Sect touched countless lives through humanitarian and spiritual service.

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Expressing grief over the demise of Kler, Dr Paramjeet Singh Ranu, National President of Sehajdhari Sikh Party said that the public of Raikot are with the family and express heartfelt condolences.

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S. Gurcharan Singh Kaler was also General Secretary of the Radha Soami Sect.

"The passing of S. Gurcharan Singh Kaler is an irreparable loss to our entire community. He was not only a towering industrial icon, but also a pillar of noble, social and spiritual values. His dedication to the society and religious service will always be remembered," said Dr Ranu.

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Pappo Abnash, a veteran social activist, one of the owners of the Lakshmi Cinema, another old cinema in the city said that he was a great visionary. “Naulakha, Reikhy, Deepak, Lakshmi, Shingar, Preet, Society were the old cinemas in the city and all the families of owners were close to each other. Shingar was opened in 1975," she said.

The cinema entertained the public in this part of the region for about 50 years and a road named “Shingar Cinema Road” is still a landmark in the city.

However, in 2007, the cinema witnessed a bomb blast tragedy in which six persons lost lives and 37 got injured but Kler made sure to open the cinema the next day.

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