Sachdevas made it all the way from Sialkot with Rs 50

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, August 11

Milkhi Ram Sachdeva shifted to India with his family during the Partition with only Rs 50 in his pocket. Life was tough but staying back in Sialkot, Pakistan, was not a good option in 1947.

He came to India with his family and got off at the Moga railway station. A money lender and a confectioner by profession, he was at the crossroads when he first stepped on the other side of the border.

The family stayed in a dharamshala at Vishkarma Chowk in Ludhiana for a month and afterwards, shifted to a house in Model Town where the Sachdeva family is still staying.

While Milkhi Ram continued to do the small businesses what he was adept at, his sons were thinking something big and different.

It was the time when the industry was thriving in Ludhiana and Chaman Lal Sachdeva, son of Milkhi Ram, took a big leap and started Kohinoor Cycle Company. The company used to manufacture cycle parts initially but in 1999, Chaman Lal’s son Anil Sachdeva set up Kohinoor Cycle Private Limited at Focal Point in Ludhiana and now, they are manufacturing bicycles.

While the two generations of the family are no more, it is the third generation which is taking the business forward. Anil Sachdeva is the MD of the group and running the business.

“It is the hard work of my father and grandfather which always inspired me. Whenever I am in any difficult situation, I think about them. If they can go so far in their life after losing everything during the Partition, nothing is difficult or impossible,” Anil Sachdeva said.

Sachdeva said he is always open to try new things in life. “It is indeed inspiring that how my grandfather was a confectioner and his son went on to set up a cycle unit. My elders are the best examples for me and I always encourage my children to be different and never discourage them if they want to go beyond the tradition,” Anil said.