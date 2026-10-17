Sachin Pilot meets families of gang violence victims in Ludhiana

Congress leader Sachin Pilot, the party's general secretary in charge of Punjab, on Saturday met the families of those killed in gang-related violence in Ludhiana district and surrounding areas.

During Pilot's visit to Punjab, Congress leaders appeared united. Pilot was accompanied by Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Pargat Singh, former PPCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, and Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

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Although Ashu and Warring are not known to share a cordial relationship, both joined Pilot during the visit, presenting a united face of the Congress party after a long time.

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According to sources, Pilot visited the families of victims of gang violence in Bhinder village in Dharamkot, Nihal Singh Wala and Gidderwindi near Sidhwan. He later visited Bhaini Sahib to meet Satguru Uday Singh, who has been leading the sect since 2012.

At all these locations, Pilot spoke to the relatives of victims who had been shot dead by gangsters. He expressed his condolences and assured the families that the Congress would work to ensure that justice was delivered.

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Pilot began his five-day visit to Punjab on October 16 to meet the families of victims of gang violence. His tour will cover 11 districts.

The visit signals that, following changes in the state leadership, the Congress is reaching out to the masses and aims to make the deteriorating law and order situation a key campaign issue against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the upcoming Assembly elections.

In a post on his X account, Warring wrote that Congress leaders had met the bereaved family of Tejpal Singh, the kabaddi player who was murdered in Gidderwindi, near Jagraon, on October 31, 2025.

He wrote: “Nearly five years of @AAPPunjab rule, yet Punjab's law and order continues to deteriorate. From Tejpal Singh's murder to the killing of Parvinder Jhota, a disturbing pattern of violence and administrative failure has left families shattered and justice elusive.”

Pilot visits Bhaini Sahib

Amid these political developments, Bhaini Sahib, near Ludhiana, also appears to hold considerable significance for the Congress party.

After becoming PPCC president, Pargat Singh had visited the dera to seek the blessings of Satguru Uday Singh. Pilot also visited the dera to meet the spiritual leader during his current tour.

Both Pargat Singh and Bharat Bhushan Ashu were present during these visits, highlighting the party's efforts to project unity following changes in its state leadership. Ashu's presence also points to his re-emergence as a prominent Congress leader in Punjab.

Prominent political figures from major political parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Indian National Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), visit the sect at Bhaini Sahib to seek Satguru Uday Singh's blessings ahead of elections.

These visits indicate the perceived electoral significance of the dera, which has a substantial following among the Namdhari community and its supporters.