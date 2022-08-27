Sacked DSP urges VB to make him witness

Ludhiana, August 26
Dismissed Punjab Police DSP Balwinder Singh Sekhon on Friday submitted a complaint to Senior Superintendent of Police (Vigilance Bureau) Ravinder Pal Singh Sandhu against the former Congress minister, Bharat Bhushan Ashu.
Sekhon urged the SSP to make him a witness in the transportation tender scam.
Notably, the dismissed DSP had a tussle with Ashu when the former was probing the CLU scam in the city.
A recording of the heated talk between Ashu and Sekhon had also gone viral then.
“Ashu has committed many illegal acts as Cabinet Minister. He has purchased many properties. I have personal knowledge of some of the properties purchased by him during his tenure as the minister and I want to disclose them as a witness in the transportation tender scam. If I become a witness in the case, I will divulge all the details to the bureau,” Sekhon stated in the complaint.
