'Sacked without notice', Malwa College, Bondli-Samrala, staff holds protest

Doraha, August 30
Staff of Malwa College, Bondli-Samrala, on Tuesday staged a protest against the president of the college management committee, Balbir Singh Rajewal, for terminating their services without serving any notice in this regard.
Satwinder Singh Manaila, sacked office superintendent, said he along with six other employees of the college had been sacked by the college management in an ‘unjustified’ manner. Our dues have not been cleared and no notice was given about our retrenchment, he said. The superintendent along with other members of the staff staged a protest against the president of the college management committee Balbir Singh Rajewal. He even questioned the illegal formation of the management committee and asked the government to intervene in the matter.
The protesters accused Rajewal of various ‘misappropriations’ and ‘dictatorial attitude’ towards the college staff.
Bharti Kisan Union, Sidhupur, supported the protest. Shiromani Akali Dal youth leader Varinder Singh Sekhon, SGPC member Avtar Singh Ria, Parminder Singh Manila, Kuldip Singh Otal, Jasmair Singh, Karam Singh, Pritam Singh, Gurcharan Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Hasanpreet Singh etc. participated in the dharna.
Balbir Singh Rajewal, president, managing committee, Malwa College, Bondli-Samrala, said the college cannot afford to pay the staff anymore. “Earlier, we had a strength of 1,400 students but now with a mere admission of 215 at present, we are not able to continue with their services any more. We promise to release the pending dues and salaries when the financial situation comes under control,” Rajewal said. Some of these protesters are politically motivated too, he added.
