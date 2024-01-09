Ludhiana: Sacred Heart Convent School, Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana, hosted the three-day National School Games, Football Tournament (U-19 girls) from January 6-8. All the teams were given a warm welcome by the Principal Veena D’Souza, Vice-Principal Jacqueline Stella and physical education teacher Amrit Singh Hehar. They cheered the teams wishing them good luck. The state teams from all over the country participated with fervour. The cold wave in Punjab did not deter the players from exhibiting their agility and strategic skills to defeat their opponent teams.
DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road
Under the aegis of DAV Centre for Academic Excellence, New Delhi, DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road, Ludhiana, organised a one-day ‘Capacity Building Programme’ in Hindi, Punjabi, ICT and Social Science for teachers at Primary, Middle and Secondary level here today. Around 145 delegates from different DAV schools participated with a unanimous objective to hone their classroom management skills through this programme. Principal Dr Satwant Kaur Bhullar extended a warm welcome to the delegates. The master trainers took up enriching sessions to empower the teachers. They suggested efficient strategies and workable solutions to develop competencies and handle classroom problems.
