Home / Ludhiana / Sacred Heart School girl tops dist in ICSE Class X exam

Adaa Gupta, Jasmine Kaur stood second, Anayssa Jain third
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:31 AM May 01, 2025 IST
Mitali Sood
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations declared the results of the Class X (ICSE) examination today. Mitali Sood of Sacred Heart Convent School, Machiwara, has topped by scoring 495/500 marks. She is followed by Adaa Gupta from Sat Paul Mittal School and Jasmine Kaur of Sacred Heart Convent School, Machiwara, have scored 494 marks with 98.8% marks each, while Anayssa Jain secured third position with 98.6% marks.

Mitali wants to join the civil services. Her mother Shilpa Sood is a housewife while her father Vishal Sood is a businessman. Mitali said that consistency matters and asked the students to follow time-management and give equal attention to all subjects. Her hobby is mainly reading and she likes mainly biographies and auto-biographies of leading personalities.

A total of 221 students appeared for the examination from Sacred Heart Convent School, Sector 39. The school has achieved 100% pass percentage. More than 64 students got above 90% marks.

The principal of Sat Paul Mittal School, Bhupinder Gogia, said that the exceptional performance of students in both Class XII and X stood as a testament to the collective efforts of students, teachers and parents.

“I am proud of our students and teachers,” said Gogia.

