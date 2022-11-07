Sacred Heart students mesmerise audience at annual day function

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 6

Teachers play a significant role in shaping the destiny of students by giving them vital guidance. Deputy Commissioner, Ludhiana, Surabhi Malik, said during the annual day function of Sacred Heart Convent International School held here last evening. The DC was the chief guest on the occasion while Caroline Rowett, British Deputy High Commissioner, Chandigarh, was the special guest. Ropar SSP Dr Sandeep Garg also attended the function.

The annual day function was centered around the theme ‘ISEKAI- A Realm of Multi-verse’ which focused on the intrinsic human desires to find happiness in alternate realities. It was presented colorfully by students from LKG to Class X.

Students presented variety of cultural items including play, dances and singing. The audience was mesmerised with the performance and hard work of students and teachers.