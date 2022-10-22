Sacrifices of martyred cops remembered in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, October 21

The Ludhiana police, led by Commissioner of Police (CP) Kaustubh Sharma, observed Police Commemoration Day to pay tributes to martyrs belonging to the police and paramilitary forces at the Police Lines here today.

While speaking on the occasion, he stated that the police and the people should fight anti-national forces jointly.

He said: “It was only because of great sacrifices of our martyrs that we are living in a peaceful environment and communal harmony.”

He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik, District and Sessions Judge Munish Singhal, MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal, former DGP DR Bhatti, besides others.

The top cop paid tributes to police and paramilitary personnel who attainted martyrdom in various parts of the country. A contingent of the police, led by ACP Ramandeep Singh Bhullar, gave a salute to the martyrs. Officials and dignitaries observed a two-minute silence. List comprising names of officials and jawans of police and paramilitary forces who sacrificed their lives during the past one year was also read out by ADCP (headquarters) Harkamal Kaur.

While narrating the historical importance of the Police Commemoration Day parade, the CP said the day was observed by the police of all states and paramilitary forces throughout the country to pay tributes to jawans of the CRPF who attained martyrdom on October 21, 1959, at the Hot Springs (Ladakh) during an assault by the Chinese army.

He said Police Commemoration Day was observed to salute the martyrdom of all martyrs belonging to the police as well as paramilitary forces, who have sacrificed their lives for maintaining the unity and integrity of the country every year.

He also lauded the sacrifices made by the Punjab Police in combating militancy in Punjab as well as combating internal disturbances in other states for maintaining peace and communal harmony.

Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik appreciated the role of the Punjab Police in combating Covid-19 pandemic in the state. JCP Narinder Bhargav, JCP Saumya Mishra, DCP Varinder Brar and other police officials were among others who paid tributes to the martyrs.

SSPs interact with martyrs’ families

The Khanna and Ludhiana rural police also paid warm tributes to the police martyrs at the Police Lines under the leadership of SSPs Dayama Harish Kumar and Harjit Singh, respectively. The SSPs after paying tributes also interacted with families of the martyrs and assured them full support.

SP (investigation), Khanna, Pragya Jain, also paid floral tributes to the martyrs. “The martyrs will remain forever in our hearts and their sacrifice cannot be forgotten,” Jain said.