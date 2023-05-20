‘Sacrilege’: Caretakers of religious places told to remain vigilant against miscreants

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh/ Raikot/ Payal, May 19

The organisers and caretakers of all religious organisations in the region have been asked to remain vigilant against the sinister designs of anti-social elements to disturb the peace and harmony by committing 'sacrilegious' acts.

Installation of quality electric equipment, regular repair of electric switches and equipment to avoid sparking, installing efficient CCTV cameras, enhancing lighting around religious books, keeping them in safe custody, surveillance at kitchens to avoid the spread of fire and arranging fire extinguishers, besides a 24X7 deployment of watchmen, were cited as the measures to be taken to prevent incidents of 'sacrilege'.

The campaign to sensitise the managers and caretakers at religious organisations was intensified in the aftermath of rising 'sacrilege' incidents in this region of Malwa belt.

Raikot DSP Rachhpal Singh Dhindsa said SHOs and beat officers had been organising meetings with the managers of various religious places and office-bearers of gurdwara committees, temple committees, masjids and churches and sensitising them about the consequences of negligence in maintaining vigil around shrines.

“Though we also undertake routine inspections of security arrangements at all religious places of the region, we have started organising meetings with the caretakers and managers of religious places and social organisations to intensify the campaign against sacrilege,” Dhindsa said.

He added that religious heads had been asked to remain cautious about the entry of anti-social elements who might exploit religious platforms to spread hatred among communities.

Ahmedgarh DSP Davinder Singh Sandhu said: “Before organising meetings with religious heads, we also updated our officers about the causes and consequences of sacrilegious acts - wilful or accidental - so that they could be better positioned to deal with such incidents.”