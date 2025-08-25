DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / 'Sacrilege' incident at Ludhiana gurdwara, woman booked after CCTV footage surfaces

'Sacrilege' incident at Ludhiana gurdwara, woman booked after CCTV footage surfaces

Police say motive behind woman’s actions still unclear
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:49 PM Aug 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

An incident of alleged sacrilege has come to light at a gurdwara in Ludhiana, where a woman reportedly disrobed in front of Guru Granth Sahib, creating chaos inside the premises.

Advertisement

The disturbing act took place at Gurdwara Sri Ravidas Ji Maharaj in village Jugiana near Sahnewal on August 21.

Devotees present at the time attempted to intervene, but she continued causing a disturbance. The situation was brought under control by the congregation, and the entire incident was captured on the gurdwara’s CCTV cameras.

Advertisement

The woman, accompanied by her husband, was allegedly seen shouting loudly before suddenly removing her clothes and throwing them in front of Guru Granth Sahib.

The video later surfaced on social media, following which Jaswant Singh Cheema, a member of Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De), filed a formal complaint. Sahnewal Police have registered a case against the woman.

Advertisement

Police said the motive behind the woman’s actions is still unclear and an investigation is underway.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts