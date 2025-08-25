'Sacrilege' incident at Ludhiana gurdwara, woman booked after CCTV footage surfaces

An incident of alleged sacrilege has come to light at a gurdwara in Ludhiana, where a woman reportedly disrobed in front of Guru Granth Sahib, creating chaos inside the premises.

The disturbing act took place at Gurdwara Sri Ravidas Ji Maharaj in village Jugiana near Sahnewal on August 21.

Devotees present at the time attempted to intervene, but she continued causing a disturbance. The situation was brought under control by the congregation, and the entire incident was captured on the gurdwara’s CCTV cameras.

The woman, accompanied by her husband, was allegedly seen shouting loudly before suddenly removing her clothes and throwing them in front of Guru Granth Sahib.

The video later surfaced on social media, following which Jaswant Singh Cheema, a member of Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De), filed a formal complaint. Sahnewal Police have registered a case against the woman.

Police said the motive behind the woman’s actions is still unclear and an investigation is underway.