Sacrilege incident sparks tension in Khanna; 3 juveniles detained, act caught on CCTV

An incident of sacrilege was reported in the Anand Nagar locality of Khanna in Ludhiana district, sparking widespread outrage among the locals.

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The entire act was captured on CCTV cameras, which purportedly show three juveniles tearing ‘angs’ (holy pages) of ‘Gutka Sahib’ and scattering them on the road.

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Upon discovering the sacrilege, a large number of residents gathered at the spot, expressing deep resentment. Senior police officials, including DSP Samrala Tarlochan Singh and DSP Khanna Vinod Kumar, reached the site with separate teams to lead the investigation.

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Officials said that by late Sunday night, the police had taken the three accused, identified in the CCTV footage, into custody.

Meanwhile, teams from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) also reached the spot to collect and secure the torn pages of ‘Gutka Sahib’.

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Paramjit Singh, a member of the SGPC team, condemned the act as highly reprehensible and demanded the strictest possible action against those responsible.

DSP Tarlochan Singh said that an FIR is being registered and CCTV footage is being thoroughly scanned to uncover the full extent of the incident.

“It has come to our notice that many individuals are residing in this area without police verification,” he said, adding that a special drive will be launched, and legal action will be taken against those who has rented out property without proper identification or verification of their tenants.