icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Sacrilege incident sparks tension in Khanna; 3 juveniles detained, act caught on CCTV

Sacrilege incident sparks tension in Khanna; 3 juveniles detained, act caught on CCTV

Police say an FIR is being registered and CCTV footage being thoroughly scanned to uncover the full extent of the incident

article_Author
Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 12:26 PM Mar 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Locals gather at the site in Anand Nagar, Khanna, as CCTV grab shows the accused in the sacrilege incident. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan
Advertisement

An incident of sacrilege was reported in the Anand Nagar locality of Khanna in Ludhiana district, sparking widespread outrage among the locals.

Advertisement

The entire act was captured on CCTV cameras, which purportedly show three juveniles tearing ‘angs’ (holy pages) of ‘Gutka Sahib’ and scattering them on the road.

Advertisement

Upon discovering the sacrilege, a large number of residents gathered at the spot, expressing deep resentment. Senior police officials, including DSP Samrala Tarlochan Singh and DSP Khanna Vinod Kumar, reached the site with separate teams to lead the investigation.

Advertisement

Officials said that by late Sunday night, the police had taken the three accused, identified in the CCTV footage, into custody.

Meanwhile, teams from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) also reached the spot to collect and secure the torn pages of ‘Gutka Sahib’.

Advertisement

Paramjit Singh, a member of the SGPC team, condemned the act as highly reprehensible and demanded the strictest possible action against those responsible.

DSP Tarlochan Singh said that an FIR is being registered and CCTV footage is being thoroughly scanned to uncover the full extent of the incident.

“It has come to our notice that many individuals are residing in this area without police verification,” he said, adding that a special drive will be launched, and legal action will be taken against those who has rented out property without proper identification or verification of their tenants.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts