SAD (Amritsar) leader booked for molestation

Ludhiana, June 21

The Salem Tabri police yesterday registered a case against the district president of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) Jaswant Singh Cheema for allegedly molesting a woman.

Reportedly, Cheema was familiar to the family and used to visit the house of the victim. Sub-Inspector Harjeet Singh, who is the investigating officer, said a case was registered after conducting a probe into the complaint filed by the woman on May 25.

As per the complaint, woman (20) alleged that accused visited her house on May 19 to see her mother. Since she was facing some criminal case and was not able to get police clearance certificate for applying a visa for abroad, she requested Cheema to help her.

The accused assured that he can help her in disposing the case and asked for sexual favours in return. SHO Singh said a senior officer had conducted a probe following which case was registered.