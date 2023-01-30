SAD attacks govt over ‘politicisation’ of mohalla clinics

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, January 29

The state government has come under a scathing attack from the leaders of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), who have accused the ruling party of drawing political mileage from Aam Aadmi Clinics being set up in the state with government funds.

During a protest in front of an Aam Aadmi Clinic in the Model Town area here, district president of the party, Harbhajan Singh Dang, and former chief parliamentary secretary Harish Rai Dhanda said the government’s claim of 500 odd mohalla clinics being set up all over the state was a pack of lies and an attempt to misguide the people.

The SAD leaders alleged that the ‘Urban Health Care’ centre — functional for the last 40 years — had been renamed as Aam Aadmi Clinic without any additional facility or staff.

“A picture of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has of course been put up there as a political gimmick,” one of the leaders said.

Both Dang and Dhanda alleged that with the opening of these clinics at government expense after the name of its party, the state government was indulging in fraud and political scam. The SAD leaders said they had taken up the matter with their party leadership and a mass movement would be soon launched to resist the ‘misuse’ of public money.