SAD, BSP take out candlelight march against Manipur incident

Lovleen Bains
Doraha, July 29
The Shiromani Akali Dal and BSP (Payal unit) took out a candlelight march in the main market of Doraha today in protest against Manipur incident in which two women were forced to parade naked.
Among those who prominently led the march were Harjiwan Pal Singh Gill, Dr Jaspreet Singh Bija, Gurpreet Singh Maksudra, Jagdeep Singh Lehal and Kuljinder Singh Lehal. The leaders together criticised the incident and termed it as a blot on the fair name of the country. They raised slogans against the Modi government and demanded speedy justice for the victimised at all costs. “Such incidents force us to hang our head in shame and regret that we belong to a country where women are degraded to this extent,” the protesters said.
They expressed resentment over the silence maintained by the Prime Minister on this crucial issue and the disinterestedness on the part of the Central government to take immediate action against those who committed this heinous crime. “The incident is shameful but all the more shameful is the silence of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As head of the country, he should have treated this incident to be a real emergent issue. He should have spared time to act sternly against the accused and accorded adequate justice to the victims,” the protesters opined.
The protesters expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the country in general and the state in particular. They condemned the routine incidents of murders, killings, rapes, robberies, thefts and dacoity in the state. They said that the police department seemed to be in deep slumber while the common man no longer feels safe in such a dangerous setup.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Fire breaks out at multi-storey hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad; 125 patients evacuated, no casualty reported
The blaze erupts in the second basement of 10-storey Rajasth...
Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow airport closed temporarily after drone attack damages 2 buildings
Russian Defence Ministry refers to the incident as an 'attem...
Gang waylays car on national highway in Kerala, flees with Rs 4.5 crore from occupants
Gang members strategically parked a large truck on the natio...
Stage set for stormy week as Parliament set to take up Delhi services bill
The government has also listed 13 draft legislations for con...
ISRO successfully places Singapore's DS-SAR, 6 other satellites into intended orbit
Today's mission comes after the much-awaited Chandrayaan-3 l...