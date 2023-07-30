SAD, BSP take out candlelight march against Manipur incident

Lovleen Bains

Doraha, July 29

The Shiromani Akali Dal and BSP (Payal unit) took out a candlelight march in the main market of Doraha today in protest against Manipur incident in which two women were forced to parade naked.

Among those who prominently led the march were Harjiwan Pal Singh Gill, Dr Jaspreet Singh Bija, Gurpreet Singh Maksudra, Jagdeep Singh Lehal and Kuljinder Singh Lehal. The leaders together criticised the incident and termed it as a blot on the fair name of the country. They raised slogans against the Modi government and demanded speedy justice for the victimised at all costs. “Such incidents force us to hang our head in shame and regret that we belong to a country where women are degraded to this extent,” the protesters said.

They expressed resentment over the silence maintained by the Prime Minister on this crucial issue and the disinterestedness on the part of the Central government to take immediate action against those who committed this heinous crime. “The incident is shameful but all the more shameful is the silence of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As head of the country, he should have treated this incident to be a real emergent issue. He should have spared time to act sternly against the accused and accorded adequate justice to the victims,” the protesters opined.

The protesters expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the country in general and the state in particular. They condemned the routine incidents of murders, killings, rapes, robberies, thefts and dacoity in the state. They said that the police department seemed to be in deep slumber while the common man no longer feels safe in such a dangerous setup.

#Manipur #Shiromani Akali Dal