SAD candidate Dhillon campaigns in Jagraon segment

Ludhiana, May 16

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate from the Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency Ranjit Singh Dhillon today took his election campaign to villages of the Jagraon Vidhan Sabha constituency. Dhillon, under the leadership of former MLA SR Kaler, addressed public meetings in the villages, which started from Amargarh Keller and extended to Sherpur Kalan, Sherpur Khurd, Fatehgarh Sibia, Sheikh Daulat, Ghalib Khurd Ran Singh, Ghalib Clan, Rasulpur Malla, Nawan Dalla, Dangian, Gurusar and Kaunke Kalan.

Both leaders appealed to the people to vote in favour of the Akali Dal and said: “You voted for Ravneet Bittu twice and made him a member of Parliament. But instead of developing the constituency, he did not even show his face to the people. Nobody recognises him in rural areas.”

Targeting the Bhagwant Mann government in the state, Dhillon and Kler said the it had given huge guarantees to the people but none of the guarantees had been fulfilled so far. On the contrary, bribery, hooliganism and drug addiction have increased. “Bhagwant Mann had done a lot of damage to Punjab by becoming a puppet of his master sitting in Delhi,” they alleged while urging people to vote for the SAD and said only the Akali Dal could protect the interests of Punjab.

