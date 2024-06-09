SAD chief begins tour to meet party candidates, workers

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 8

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal today started his tour to meet party candidates and workers in all parliamentary constituencies. While thanking them for efforts put in by them in the Lok Sabha elections, he urged the workers to be ready to present a strong show in the forthcoming byelections.

The SAD president visited the residence of party candidate Ranjit Singh Dhillon here and also met party leaders and workers.

Asserting that the SAD alone could safeguard the rights of Punjab and Punjabis, Sukhbir said: “We will continue to fight for the rights of Punjab, be it safeguarding our river waters or demanding our capital city Chandigarh transferred to the state. We will also continue to seek a legal guarantee on MSP for farmers.” Urging the workers not to get disheartened by the Lok Sabha poll results, the Shiromani Akali Dal chief said: “Now, we have to get ready for the forthcoming

byelections. We must do our best to expose the misrule of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has bankrupted the state. Punjab has also seen a rise in drug addiction and gangster culture.”

He said the alliance between AAP and the Congress had also been exposed in the elections with both parties colluding with each other to keep the Shiromani Akali Dal out of the picture. “People have seen how Delhi-based parties ganged up against the SAD,” he added.

The SAD party president held a detailed and freewheeling interaction with leaders and the workers of the respective constituencies. He thanked everyone for toiling hard in the scorching heat during the Lok Sabha elections.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha #Shiromani Akali Dal #Sukhbir Badal