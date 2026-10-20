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Home / Ludhiana / SAD councillor replaces Ravana, Meghnath, Kumbhkaran with posters of CM Mann, Ludhiana Mayor, MLA

SAD councillor replaces Ravana, Meghnath, Kumbhkaran with posters of CM Mann, Ludhiana Mayor, MLA

SAD councillor Kamal Arora cites the Rs 82-crore mechanical sweeping tender, sanitation workers’ absence and rising drug menace to target AAP leaders

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Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 09:22 PM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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SAD councillor replaces Ravana, Meghnath, Kumbhkaran with posters of CM Mann, Ludhiana Mayor, MLA. Tribune Photos
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Shiromani Akali Dal councillor Kamal Arora, who represents Ward No. 20, along with his supporters, marked Dussehra in a different way by putting up posters of Mayor Inderjit Kaur, East MLA Daljit Singh Grewal (Bhola) and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in place of the effigies of Ravana, Meghnath and Kumbhkaran.

Arora targeted the Mayor over the proposed mechanical sweeping tender worth Rs 82 crore and the issue of 1,208 outsourced sanitation workers, alleging that the workers were not available on the ground despite the civic arrangements.

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He put up a poster of East MLA Daljit Singh Grewal (Bhola), alleging that the drug problem was worsening in the constituency and criticising the MLA over the issue.

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The councillor also targeted Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, accusing him of hurting religious sentiments and failing to maintain law and order in the state. He also referred to the killing of Parvinder Singh Jhota, an anti-drug activist.

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