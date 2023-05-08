SAD dist chief passes away

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 7

Senior leader of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD-B) and its district (urban) president Harbhajan Singh Dang passed away here in the early morning on Sunday. Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the previous general house of the Municipal Corporation and six-time councillor, Dang was cremated at the Model Town cremation ground in the afternoon. A large number of people from all walks of life and senior leaders of all political parties attended the funeral.

According to family sources, Dang (70) fell sick during the course of campaigning for the party for the Lok Sabha byelection for Jalandhar seat on Saturday. He was brought here for medical assistance but died early morning on Sunday.

The SAD-B leader is survived by his wife and two sons. After his win in the 2018 municipal polls, Dang was made the Leader of the Opposition. When the SAD-B made him the Ludhiana district president, party councillor Jaspal Singh Giaspura took over as LoP in January 2022.