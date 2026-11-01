SAD govt will waive taxes on food processing units, says Sukhbir Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday announced that the next SAD government would waive all taxes on food processing industries and allow mixed land use for non-polluting industries.

Interacting with traders and industrialists here along with party constituency incharge Paramjit Singh Dhillon, Badal said Samrala had immense potential for food processing, particularly maize, potatoes and peas. He said food processing units would be set up on a 56-acre plot earmarked for the industry in the constituency.

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Badal was responding to concerns raised by local industrialists that despite the approval and inauguration of a food processing cluster, no units had been established there so far.

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He also announced that the next SAD government would establish a focal point in Samrala to promote the agricultural machinery and specialised machinery sectors and develop the area on the lines of Rajpura. Mixed land use would also be permitted for all non-polluting industries, he said.

Alamjit Singh and Arvinder Singh Vicky of the Arhtiya Association apprised Badal of the losses they were incurring following the withdrawal of the 2.5 per cent commission paid to commission agents for procuring foodgrains. They also sought procurement and transportation tenders for commission agents, relaxation in paddy moisture-content norms and a relaxation in the permissible broken-rice content.

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After hearing their concerns, Badal assured the association members that the next SAD government would restore the 2.5 per cent commission on foodgrain procurement and address their other demands.

Pawanjot Singh Ryat of the Industry Association said industrialists were not receiving GST refunds. Other industry representatives alleged harassment by GST inspectors, accusing them of acting as collection agents for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Badal said GST refunds had been issued promptly during the SAD’s tenure and announced that the next SAD government would reintroduce the Rahat scheme, which provided for lump-sum tax payments.

“We believe in trusting our citizens and will ensure no inspector comes to your premises for any reason whatsoever. All communication with GST authorities will take place online,” he said.

Accuses AAP of disregarding Khalsa Panth sentiments

The SAD president accused the Aam Aadmi Party of disregarding the sentiments of the Khalsa Panth while releasing its first list of 40 candidates.

He objected to the party fielding Manwinder Singh Giaspura, whom he said had been declared ‘tankhaiya’ by Sri Akal Takht Sahib. He also criticised the candidature of Sanjeev Arora, alleging that he was in jail in connection with corruption charges.

“By rewarding such people, AAP is preparing for even worse misrule,” he said.