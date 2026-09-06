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Home / Ludhiana / SAD holds candle march over poor condition of roads

SAD holds candle march over poor condition of roads

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Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:29 AM Sep 06, 2026 IST
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SAD leaders and residents take part in a candle march in Ludhiana on Saturday evening. Ashwani Dhiman
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Raising questions over the condition of roads and civic infrastructure in the state, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) took out a candle march on Noorwala Road here on Saturday evening, alleging that the state government had failed to address problems being faced by residents and traders.

The march was organised jointly by the SAD and the Noorwala Road Market Association. The protesters said the agitation was aimed at highlighting the situation on the ground and drawing the government’s attention to problems of residents and shopkeepers.

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Addressing the gathering, SAD leaders targeted Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, alleging that while he had earlier used satire and public performances to highlight shortcomings in the system, similar issues had now worsened under his government.

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They alleged that drug abuse, crime, corruption and issues in health and education sectors had increased in the state. The leaders also alleged that incidents of theft, assault and killings had created a sense of insecurity among people.

The protesters also highlighted the condition of Noorwala Road, claiming that it had remained in a poor state for nearly six months. They said the condition of the road had adversely affected business in the area, with shopkeepers suffering financial losses.

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The SAD leaders alleged that despite repeated complaints, elected representatives and the authorities concerned had failed to take effective steps to resolve the issue.

Ludhiana SAD president Bhupinder Singh Bhinda, former MLA Ranjit Singh Dhillon, Rachhpal Singh Fauji, Sarabjit Singh Ladi, Dr Ashwani Passi and Teja Singh Khalsa were among those who took part in the march.

The SAD said its next candle march would be held on Rahon Road on September 12 at 5.30 pm, where similar civic issues were expected to be raised.

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