SAD holds protest over Delhi ex-CM’s remarks on Sikh Gurus

Senior leaders and supporters of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) on Saturday staged a dharna at the Mini-Secretariat, protesting against former Delhi Chief Minister and senior AAP leader Atishi for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the Sikh Gurus during a Delhi Vidhan Sabha session.

Besides, the SAD leaders raised slogans against the AAP government and its leaders for allegedly playing with the religious sentiments of Sikhs. Referring to certain pictures that went viral, the leaders alleged that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was seen spilling drops of liquor on photographs of “Guru Sahiban”.

The leaders, who gathered in large numbers, raised slogans and later submitted a memorandum to officials. Senior SAD leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal said AAP leaders were playing with the religious sentiments of Sikhs and must seek an apology.

“Atishi, the former Delhi CM, spoke against the Sikh Gurus. Though it is now being claimed that the video was doctored, such cover-up tactics will not serve the purpose. She should be held responsible and must resign,” he said.

Another SAD leader, Paropkar Singh Ghuman, said the maryada of the Akal Takht and the Sikh Gurus must be maintained at all costs. “Even if Bhagwant Mann is the Chief Minister of the state, it does not give him any right to spill liquor on photographs of the Gurus. He should apologise as Sikh sentiments have been hurt. Protests are being held across the state against the AAP government,” he said.

Other leaders, including local party president Bhupinder Bhinda and Jagbir Singh Sokhi, also gathered and raised slogans against the AAP-run state government and Atishi. The leaders alleged that the present state government was tight-lipped over sacrilege issues in Punjab. They further claimed that the SAD leaders and supporters were being unnecessarily harassed by the government under “vendetta politics”.

Grewal condemned the alleged harassment of a local chartered accountant who reportedly held records related to SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal. “On the night of January 8, police personnel were sent to the premises of the CA and pressure was mounted to obtain records of the SAD president. It is nothing but vendetta politics against the SAD,” he said.