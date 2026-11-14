SAD inducts former govt official Nathowal, names him in-charge of Raikot

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday inducted Punjab Information and Public Relations Department’s former deputy director Prabhdeep Singh Nathowal into the party and appointed him as the Raikot constituency in-charge.

Addressing a gathering at Nathowal, the native village of Prabhdeep Singh, Sukhbir described his induction as an important addition to the party. He said it was a matter of pride that a highly educated officer with a good reputation had decided to join the SAD.

Sukhbir said Nathowal had a clear vision for the constituency and expressed confidence that he would work for its development. He urged residents to support the party’s new representative, alleging that Raikot had suffered due to neglect over the past 10 years.

The SAD president also announced that the party would establish a memorial at Nathowal, popularly known as ‘Faujian da Pind’, in honour of the village’s gallantry award winners who had brought recognition to the country.

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Speaking to mediapersons after the event, Sukhbir claimed that people in Punjab were now inclined towards supporting their own regional party after experimenting with national parties.

“People have experimented with Delhi-based parties and suffered at their hands. Now, they are determined to bring the SAD to power,” he said.

Prabhdeep Singh Nathowal said joining the SAD was a proud moment for him. He described the SAD as a regional party that had worked for the aspirations of the people.

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He added that the development undertaken during the previous SAD government, particularly the creation of infrastructure, had inspired him to enter public life. The former government official said that he had decided to resign from service to work for the state.