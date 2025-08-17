SAD launches scathing attack on AAP’s Manish Sisodia over poll remarks

Paropkar Singh Ghuman, Advocate and Vice President of Shiromani Akali Dal, launched a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party and its senior leader Manish Sisodia over his controversial remarks during a recent meeting with the party’s women volunteers. The meeting was attended by Bhagwant Maan and Aman Arora, who seem to be following the hidden agenda of AAP.

“Manish Sisodia himself has hammered a nail into AAP’s coffin. Now the people of Punjab will use ‘saam, daam, dand, bhed’ to drive the last nail into its coffin and pack this party out of the state,” Ghuman asserted.”

Ghuman said Sisodia’s irresponsible words exposed the true face of AAP and its mission to loot Punjab. “Such a statement is unbecoming of a senior leader. No matter how much criticism one does of this, it is still not enough,” he added.

Sisodia’s speech, delivered publicly from the stage, has stirred a political storm. He had openly declared, “Even if we have to lie, even if we have to use ‘saam, daam, dand, bhed’, we must win the 2027 elections at any cost.” This is what they did by using social media platforms to defame the Shiromani Akali Dal by levelling false allegations of sacrilege and drugs, Ghuman said.

According to Ghuman, this statement proves that AAP cares little about people’s welfare. “The party’s only goal is to cling to power, even if it comes at the cost of harming the public,” he said, demanding that such leaders be immediately expelled from the party.

Ghuman alleged that AAP has already failed miserably on every front in Punjab, and now its leader’s remarks have confirmed that the party has no vision or plan for public welfare but its only mission is to cause misery to the people of Punjab and put Punjab in a financial mess.