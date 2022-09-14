SAD leader held for creating ruckus at police station in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 13

After officials of the police Division No. 5 issued a challan for wrong parking to senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former state vice-president Vipan Sood Kaka, he along with supporters, barged into a police station and created ruckus.

Officials said miscreants hurled stones and bricks at the police station due to which window panes and doors got damaged. SHO sub-inspector Jasvir Singh said yesterday night, cops had challaned Kaka as he parked his Innova car (bearing registration no. PB 10GV 0003) on Malhar Road. After the challan was issued, Kaka exchanged heated arguments with cops and threatened them of dire consequences.

Later, Kaka went to police station with his supporters and started misbehaving with cops, the SHO added. A case was registered against Vipan Sood Kaka, Shivam Sood, Gurvir Singh Makkar, Sanjay Badula, Bittu and Barjinder Singh Makkar and they were arrested, the SHO said.