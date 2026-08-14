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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana: SAD leaders condemn 'attack' on Sukhbir Badal; demand CBI probe

Ludhiana: SAD leaders condemn 'attack' on Sukhbir Badal; demand CBI probe

Party leaders say investigation should go beyond person allegedly involved in attack

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Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:02 PM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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Sukhbir Singh Badal, who was injured in a 'kirpan' attack inside a gurdwara and had to undergo surgery, leaves with his wife and party leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal and others after discharged from a hospital, in Nanded, Maharashtra. Image credits/PTI
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Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders in Ludhiana on Friday condemned the alleged attack on party president Sukhbir Singh Badal at a gurdwara in Nanded, Maharashtra, and demanded a CBI inquiry into the incident.

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Addressing the media, Mahesh Inder Singh Grewal, Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, Ranjit Singh Dhillon and Ludhiana city president Bhupinder Singh Bhinda expressed concern over the incident and prayed for Badal’s safety and well-being.

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The leaders said the incident was a matter of concern and stressed the need for a fair and detailed investigation. They said the probe should establish the circumstances leading to the incident and identify all those responsible.

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They further demanded that the investigation should not be limited to the person allegedly involved in the attack. The leaders said the role of any other person or persons behind the incident should also be examined and facts should be brought before the public.

The SAD leaders added the party stood firmly behind its president and appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony. They said political differences should not be allowed to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in Punjab.

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They also said the SAD had a long history of working for the interests of Punjab and the Sikh community, and would continue to raise issues concerning the state and its people.

The leaders expressed gratitude that Sukhbir Badal was safe and said they hoped the authorities would ensure a transparent investigation into the incident.

They also appealed to party workers and the public to remain calm and avoid any action or statement that could disturb communal harmony.

Among those present were Pritpal Singh, Baba Ajit Singh, Kamal Chetly, Jagbir Singh Sokhi, RD Sharma, Amit Gosai, Charanjit Singh Channi and other party leaders and workers.

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