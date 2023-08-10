 SAD leaders raise objections against draft ward delimitation : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
SAD leaders submit objections against draft ward delimitation to MC chief Shena Aggarwal. Ashwani Dhiman



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 9

In a bid to “awaken” the state government and MC authorities, leaders of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) came to the MC’s Zone D office with binoculars. They wanted to see the draft ward delimitation map that was poorly displayed and hanging from the second floor of the office. They raised objections against the entire procedure adopted for the delimitation of the wards.

Since the public found the map difficult to read, the SAD leaders criticised MC officials for neglecting the issue. They said the map plan had been put on a wall at 20 feet height which was not legible to the naked eye. They subsequently submitted objections to MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal concerning the proposed ward delimitation.

Senior Akali leaders, including Mahesh Inder Singh Grewal, Harish Rai Dhanda, Ranjit Singh Dhillon, Harcharan Singh Gohalwaria and Jaspal Singh Giaspura, reached the MC office to file objections. The leaders expressed that draft ward delimitation should have been made accessible to the public through digital platforms and shared with any interested person. Those raising objections attempted to formally obtain both plan and the official notification but no official was deputed for the same. It implies that all actions are taken covertly to prevent the public from learning about the recently formed wards and to avoid objections, they alleged.

Senior vice-president of the SAD, Harish Rai Dhanda, said the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, and the Local Bodies Department did not follow the rules for delimitation. He also questioned that when 56 of the 95 wards were same without any change, what was the reason to change their numbers? The only reason was that the sequence was to be changed for the wards so that they could have preferential reservation, he alleged.

Dhanda alleged that the entire process of the delimitation right from the formation of the board, its proceedings, preparation of population details, numbering of the wards, changing boundaries of the wards, reservation and every step taken was politically motivated with an intention to interfere in the process of the elections.

Illegible for public scrutiny, says Cong

A group of Congress leaders, led by former Senior Deputy Mayor Sham Sundar Malhotra, lodged formal objections with the MC Commissioner concerning the preliminary ward delimitation. The submission took place on Wednesday at the MC’s Zone D office here.

The leaders asserted that the current placement of the draft map, hung from the office’s second floor, renders it illegible for public scrutiny. They insisted that the civic body must present the draft map on digital screens across all four zones, ensuring that the information is easily readable for everyone.

The Congress leaders alleged that certain wards designated for the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Backward Classes) categories fall short of fulfilling the stipulated requirement of 50 per cent reserved population within their boundaries. Consequently, they called for revisions to be made to the draft ward delimitation.

Sanjay Talwar, district Congress president, alleged that the process of delimiting MC wards had been carried out in an erroneous manner, misleading the public. He highlighted instances where the total number of voters in several wards amounts to less than 10,000 while in others, the count reaches around 20,000 or even higher. Talwar denounced the delimitation process, asserting its fundamental incorrectness.

Population survey fabricated, says Giaspura

Senior SAD leader Jaspal Singh Giaspura, former leader of the Opposition in the MC House, has stated that the population survey used as the foundation for the draft ward delimitation was entirely fabricated. He claimed that the transparency of the ward delimitation process had been compromised by MC officials. If the population survey was accurate, the MC Commissioner should provide a sworn affidavit to confirm it. A thorough and impartial inquiry needs to be carried out to verify the legitimacy of the survey on the basis of which the draft ward delimitation notification was issued. Another leader said the truth could be confirmed by residents regarding whether anybody visited their houses for the survey.

