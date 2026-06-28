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Home / Ludhiana / SAD leaders raise slogans against CM, show black flags in Ludhiana

SAD leaders raise slogans against CM, show black flags in Ludhiana

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:57 AM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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SAD leaders protest against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Ludhiana on Saturday. 
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Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann visited Ludhiana to honour youngsters who have given up drugs but he faced a stiff protest from members of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

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Led by Bhupinder Singh Bhinda, president of the Akali Jatha, Urban, and senior SAD leader Ranjit Singh Dhillon, a large number of Akali leaders gathered at the venue and raised slogans against the Chief Minister, including ‘Guru Dokhi’, ‘Panth Virodhi’ and ‘Bhagwant Mann Murdabad’. They also displayed black flags during the protest.

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Though the police stopped them from moving forward, the leaders carried out a vigorous protest.

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Speaking to the media, Dhillon and Bhinda said the CM was repeatedly telling lies to hide the truth. “If Mann Sahib’s video was fake, then why did he need to take the support of more lies to prove that lie false,” they asked.

They warned that the protest would continue till the CM presents himself before Akal Takht Sahib like a humble Sikh and tenders an apology.

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