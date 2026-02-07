SAD leaders upbeat on Majithia’s release

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders are elated over Bikram Singh Majithia’s release on bail, calling him “Majhe da Jarnail” and hailing it as a blow to the AAP Government’s “bullying”.

SAD general secretary (Punjab) Jagbir Singh Sokhi, said Majithia’s release has infused fresh confidence into the SAD camp. He said: “The tiger is back. The Supreme Court has upheld justice against the Mann government’s vendetta. People across Punjab will now join SAD (Badal) to free the state.” Sokhi, along with other local SAD leaders, including Master Ranjit Singh, Jatinder Singh Khalsa, Parveen Bharti, Satnam Kaile and Inderjit Singh Ruby Lotte, met Majithia. They alleged that the political tactics adopted by the AAP government had backfired.

Meanwhile, the rebel Akali leaders reiterated that the party could be united, provided there was a change in leadership.

Rebel SAD leader Manpreet Singh Ayali said he had read statements suggesting that the party could be united.

“Yes, it can be united, but on the condition that the Panth remains supreme and the party president steps down, setting aside vested interests. Not only SAD rebels, but many other leaders would rejoin the party, as the issue is not with the Shiromani Akali Dal but with its president,” said Ayali.