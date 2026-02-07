DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / SAD leaders upbeat on Majithia’s release

SAD leaders upbeat on Majithia’s release

Leadership change prerequisite for party’s unification, assert rebels

article_Author
Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:10 AM Feb 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Shiromani Akali Dal general secretary Jagbir Singh Sokhi and other party leaders meet Bikram Singh Majithia. tribune photo
Advertisement

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders are elated over Bikram Singh Majithia’s release on bail, calling him “Majhe da Jarnail” and hailing it as a blow to the AAP Government’s “bullying”.

Advertisement

SAD general secretary (Punjab) Jagbir Singh Sokhi, said Majithia’s release has infused fresh confidence into the SAD camp. He said: “The tiger is back. The Supreme Court has upheld justice against the Mann government’s vendetta. People across Punjab will now join SAD (Badal) to free the state.” Sokhi, along with other local SAD leaders, including Master Ranjit Singh, Jatinder Singh Khalsa, Parveen Bharti, Satnam Kaile and Inderjit Singh Ruby Lotte, met Majithia. They alleged that the political tactics adopted by the AAP government had backfired.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the rebel Akali leaders reiterated that the party could be united, provided there was a change in leadership.

Advertisement

Rebel SAD leader Manpreet Singh Ayali said he had read statements suggesting that the party could be united.

“Yes, it can be united, but on the condition that the Panth remains supreme and the party president steps down, setting aside vested interests. Not only SAD rebels, but many other leaders would rejoin the party, as the issue is not with the Shiromani Akali Dal but with its president,” said Ayali.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts