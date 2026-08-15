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Home / Ludhiana / SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur says attack on Sukhbir Badal won’t suppress his voice

SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur says attack on Sukhbir Badal won’t suppress his voice

Addressing a mammoth gathering at the state-level event in Isru, Harsimrat, visibly emotional with a choked voice, said it was the Akalis’ fight to save the Panth and Punjab

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Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:36 PM Aug 15, 2026 IST
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Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP from Bathinda, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, addresses a state-level event in Isra near Ludhiana. Photo: A video grab
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Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP from Bathinda, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, on Saturday said that the attack on her husband, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, would never suppress his voice.

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Addressing a mammoth gathering at the state-level event in Isru near Ludhiana, Harsimrat, visibly emotional with a choked voice, said it was the Akalis’ fight to save the Panth and Punjab. She asserted that such attacks would not dampen the spirits of Sukhbir or Akali workers.

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“I have full faith in Guru Sahib. From where he came back after seeking blessings, Sukhbir will return even stronger. This is the fight for Punjab, and Sukhbir can face many such attacks,” she said.

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Harsimrat added that even from the hospital, Sukhbir had sent her to attend the Isru event. “This was the dedication of Sukhbir,” she said.

Citing faith, she said, “When Guru Sahib has saved his life twice, no one can harm him.” She recited the Gurbani line: “Ha tu mere val hai, taan kya mukhabela”.

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It may be mentioned that every year on Independence Day, a state-level political event is held at Isru, which is attended by bigwigs of all political parties.

Senior Akali leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal said that Akali leaders have been targeted repeatedly — from Gurcharan Singh Tohra and Sant Harchand Singh Longowal to Jathedar Kirpal Singh and now Sukhbir Badal — but anti-peace forces have failed in their attempts every time.

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