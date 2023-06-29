SAD slams AAP govt for its ‘anti-people’ policies

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, June 28

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) today slammed the 'anti-people' policies of the AAP government led by Bhagwant Singh Mann. The party slammed the state government for pursuing anti-people policies and its utter failure to contain inflation.

In a memorandum submitted to Punjab Chief Minister through district officials at Mini Secretariat here today, the party leaders alleged that AAP had come to power in the state on the poll plank of bringing down the ever-rising prices, especially those of petrol, diesel and cooking gas prices.

"The government has failed to contain the price line; and on the top of it, state taxes and levies on fuel have been jacked up twice, which have inflicted a crushing blow upon the common man," the memorandum stated.

"Even those in the middle and higher income groups are feeling the pinch of high prices as it has had a devastating effect on prices of all essential commodities as well as public and private transport and goods carriage," it said.

The SAD delegation, led by formed minister Mahesh Inder Singh Grewal, alleged that the AAP government had discontinued many schemes, which were launched for the welfare of the poor and under-privileged people.

The party served an ultimatum to the Mann government to cut down prices of essential items, petrol and diesel and at the same time slash the unreasonably high collector rates and taxes like VAT to provide relief to the suffering people of the state or else be prepared to face a mass public movement against its failures and misdeeds.